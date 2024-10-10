USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 8,532 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

About Camden Property Trust



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

