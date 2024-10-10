USA Financial Formulas Sells 854 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 235.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 178,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.65 and a 1 year high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

