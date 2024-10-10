Get alerts:

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) disclosed in an 8-K filing dated October 7, 2024, that the company is facing potential delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market. This development follows an earlier communication from the Nasdaq Listing Staff, received on April 11, 2024, indicating non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

The notification highlighted that as per the financial statements in Vaccinex’s Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2023, the company fell short of maintaining a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity, a prerequisite for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Failure to meet this Equity Standard necessitated demonstration of alternate criteria, including a market value of listed securities of $35 million or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recent fiscal year or two of the last three fiscal years.

Following an extension granted by Nasdaq until September 30, 2024, Vaccinex failed to regain compliance with the Equity Standard or the Alternative Standards by the specified deadline. Unless an appeal is promptly requested to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, Nasdaq will proceed with suspending trading of the company’s common stock and initiate the delisting process from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Vaccinex has indicated intent to appeal the determination, a move that would temporarily halt any suspension or delisting actions until the Hearings Panel reaches a decision and any further extension period expires. While this action is expected to retain the company’s common stock listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market for an extended duration, there remains uncertainty regarding the outcome of the appeal process and the company’s ability to demonstrate compliance within any subsequent extension provided by the Hearings Panel.

In line with the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Vaccinex duly signed the report on October 9, 2024. Jill Sanchez, the Chief Financial Officer of Vaccinex, signed the document on the company’s behalf.

This article is a summary based on information contained in Vaccinex’s 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay updated on further developments related to Vaccinex’s listing status on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

