Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Valens Semiconductor worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 355.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $221.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.40. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.39.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

