VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 535,646 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

