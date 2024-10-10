Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

