Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Increased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 131,839 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.