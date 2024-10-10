Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VXF stock opened at $181.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

