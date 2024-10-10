Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,884 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 280,314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,372,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

