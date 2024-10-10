Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.22. 39,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.