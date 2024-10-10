Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $77,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,080,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,954,000 after buying an additional 257,281 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,070,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

