Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners owned 0.48% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 54,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.