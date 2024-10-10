Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $387.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

