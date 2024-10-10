Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

