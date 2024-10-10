Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.