Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 225,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 193,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

