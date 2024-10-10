Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 225,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 193,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,183,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.47. 2,866,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.