Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VV traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.13. 24,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,103. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

