Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,925,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $264.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.47. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $265.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.