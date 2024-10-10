Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after buying an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 380,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,770,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,266.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,703 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.11. 525,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,007. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

