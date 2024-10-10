Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after buying an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MGV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,074. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $129.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.