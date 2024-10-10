Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at about $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 65,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VONE stock opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
