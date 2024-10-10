Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 55.4% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $83.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

