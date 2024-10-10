Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

