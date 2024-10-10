Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 69.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,838,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,094. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.