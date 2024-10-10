Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

