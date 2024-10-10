Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Up 21.8% – Should You Buy?

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 88,622,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 51,582,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

