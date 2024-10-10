Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,012 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,523.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

