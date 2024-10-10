Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Velocity Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.
About Velocity Acquisition
Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
