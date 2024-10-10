Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

VERB opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $184.60.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

