VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 133.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

VRSN opened at $186.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

