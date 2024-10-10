Veritas Upgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Strong Sell

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Veritas to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 87.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

