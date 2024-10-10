Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 49,114 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $2,028,899.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,112,966.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,180,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 269.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

