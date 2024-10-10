Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stake Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,593 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Viasat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viasat by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

