Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75. 269,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,710,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Viasat Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 750,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,872 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

