Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 452,344 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 1.15% of Viking Therapeutics worth $80,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 721.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

