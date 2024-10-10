Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $65.25. Approximately 949,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,398,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,535. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 123.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

