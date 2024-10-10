Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.00. Vipshop shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1,114,982 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,771,000 after buying an additional 343,739 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

