Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 3,764.43%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 444.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,021.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 307,901 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

