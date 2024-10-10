Get alerts:

On December 15, VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting its results of operations and financial condition. In the document, VirTra announced that for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, its revenue increased to $7.2 million compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter in 2020. Moreover, the company reported a net income of $1.2 million for this quarter, up from a net loss of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.

The increase in revenue was attributed to the higher sales of the company’s simulators and accessories. VirTra highlighted that its gross profit margin also improved to 51% for the quarter, showing an increase from 43% in the comparable quarter last year.

Additionally, the 8-K filing disclosed that the company’s operating expenses rose to $3.7 million for the quarter, an increase from $2.9 million in the same period in 2020. This rise was mainly due to an increase in sales and marketing expenses, research and development costs, and general and administrative expenses.

As of September 30, 2021, VirTra reported cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, an increase from $3 million as of December 31, 2020. The company also noted in the filing that it had a working capital of $16.3 million as of the latest quarter end.

VirTra develops and markets simulation and virtual reality training systems for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. The company’s products are designed to enhance critical decision-making and de-escalation skills in various high-pressure situations.

The market will be looking closely at how VirTra continues to capitalize on its revenue growth and manages its financial health in the upcoming quarters. Investors and analysts will be monitoring the company’s ability to sustain its profitability and operational efficiency in a competitive market environment.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

