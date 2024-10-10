On December 15, VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting its results of operations and financial condition. In the document, VirTra announced that for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, its revenue increased to $7.2 million compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter in 2020. Moreover, the company reported a net income of $1.2 million for this quarter, up from a net loss of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.
The increase in revenue was attributed to the higher sales of the company’s simulators and accessories. VirTra highlighted that its gross profit margin also improved to 51% for the quarter, showing an increase from 43% in the comparable quarter last year.
As of September 30, 2021, VirTra reported cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, an increase from $3 million as of December 31, 2020. The company also noted in the filing that it had a working capital of $16.3 million as of the latest quarter end.
VirTra develops and markets simulation and virtual reality training systems for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. The company’s products are designed to enhance critical decision-making and de-escalation skills in various high-pressure situations.
The market will be looking closely at how VirTra continues to capitalize on its revenue growth and manages its financial health in the upcoming quarters. Investors and analysts will be monitoring the company’s ability to sustain its profitability and operational efficiency in a competitive market environment.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read VirTra’s 8K filing here.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VirTra
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For