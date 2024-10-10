Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

