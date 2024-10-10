Vistra (VST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vistra (NYSE: VST):

10/8/2024 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $133.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Vistra had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/3/2024 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $99.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Vistra is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vistra by 1,358.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

