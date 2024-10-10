Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 29.2% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 29.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 810.50 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 901.28 ($11.80). Approximately 17,167,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 1,671,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,273 ($16.66).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,289.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,327.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.64.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($259,142.36). In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi sold 21,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.08), for a total transaction of £276,072.75 ($361,304.48). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.64) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($259,142.36). Insiders acquired 20,520 shares of company stock worth $19,830,581 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.