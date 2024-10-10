Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 315,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 911,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

