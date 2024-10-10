Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 178,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 916,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.