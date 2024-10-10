Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.96). 8,155,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.97).
Vivo Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,660.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.
Vivo Energy Company Profile
Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.
