VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.97.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.30.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VNET Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,683 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in VNET Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

