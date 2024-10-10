Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during trading hours on Thursday. Vontobel has a one year low of C$64.07 and a one year high of C$64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.18.
About Vontobel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.