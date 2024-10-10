Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during trading hours on Thursday. Vontobel has a one year low of C$64.07 and a one year high of C$64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.18.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

