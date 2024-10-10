Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Vox Royalty accounts for about 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 2.78% of Vox Royalty worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of VOXR opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 million, a PE ratio of 294.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Vox Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is 500.50%.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

