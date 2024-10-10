Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 86,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,142,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 94.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 149.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 348.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

